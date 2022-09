Infórmese ¿Qué hacer si un colombiano fallece y ha invertido en bienes en EE. UU.?

Arlington (Usa), 11/09/2022.- US President Joe Biden (L) participates in a wreath-laying during an observance ceremony for the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 11 September 2022. The 21st anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on US soil is being observed at several locations in the United States. (Atentado, Terrorista, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS